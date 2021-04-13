Lil Nas X says that ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ may be removed from streaming services tomorrow

Lil Nas X has said that his recent hit single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ may be removed from streaming services as of tomorrow (April 13).

In a Tweet, the rapper said: “not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!”

not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho! 🤍 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

The reasons for the track’s potential removal, and whether or not it will definitely be removed, are currently unclear. NME has reached out to representatives for Lil Nas X for comment.

Over the last 24 hours Nas X has responded to a number of fans on Twitter who have been unable to play the track on various streaming services.

try again — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

hmmm try again — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

it’s happening on all the streaming services 😔 https://t.co/zZUx8U9ydz — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

He later tweeted: “everybody screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario.”

everybody screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario https://t.co/pjGd1CP2tw — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

Earlier this month, ‘Montero (Call me By Your Name)’ scored Lil Nas X his second UK Number One single.

The song has been surrounded by controversy since its release, partially due to the religious imagery used in the video. Right-wing voices criticised Lil Nas X for using scenes based on the Garden of Eden and in which he gives the devil a lap dance.

The star has also been accused of copying elements of the video from FKA Twigs’ visuals for ‘Cellophane’. Both Lil Nas X and FKA Twigs have addressed the claims, with the former thanking the rapper for acknowledging his inspiration in a conversation with her.

Last week, meanwhile, it was announced that pairs of ‘Satan shoes’ endorsed by Lil Nas X which allegedly contained a drop of human blood, are to be recalled following a lawsuit from Nike.