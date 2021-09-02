Lil Nas X shares album tracklist for ‘Montero’ with guests Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and more

Lil Nas X has revealed the tracklist for ‘Montero’, his forthcoming debut album due September 17. See it in full below.

The rapper announced the tracks in a short clip posted on social media yesterday (September 1). In it, a nude CGI model of Lil Nas X plunges from the sky and lands in the position seen on the ‘Montero’ album artwork.

A montage of track titles soon appears, revealing the album’s guest features: Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow (on the single ‘Industry Baby’). Watch it below.

Following the tracklist reveal, a Twitter user pointed out that the list of features has no Black male artists. Lil Nas X replied: “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me”.

maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me https://t.co/AkEDNMMbkP — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

Kid Cudi then jumped in to tell Lil Nas X that he would work with him and “frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain”.

Lil Nas appeared to accept the offer, tweeting: “U heard it here first everybody. Kid Cudi x Lil Nas for ‘Montero’ deluxe”.

u heard it here

first everybody

kid cudi x lil nas

for montero deluxe

🫂 https://t.co/tjabZ0tA9I — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

On Tuesday, Lil Nas X revealed the artwork for ‘Montero’ which he says was inspired by John Stephens’ art ‘Genesis II’.

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

2. ‘Dead Right Now’

3. ‘Industry Baby’ [feat. Jack Harlow]

4. ‘That’s What I Want’

5. ‘The Art of Realization’

6. ‘Scoop’ [feat. Doja Cat]

7. ‘One of Me’ [feat. Elton John]

8. ‘Lost in the Citadel’

9. ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ [feat. Megan Thee Stallion]

10. ‘Tales of Dominica’

11. ‘Sun Goes Down’

12. ‘Void’

13. ‘Don’t Want It’

14. ‘Life After Salem’

15. ‘Am I Dreaming’ [feat. Miley Cyrus]