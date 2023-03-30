Lil Nas X teases his acting debut on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden

Lil Nas X has teased his upcoming acting debut, appearing on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He revealed that he will be in an upcoming episode of the American show The Bold and The Beautiful. In the latest episode of Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the ‘Rodeo’ artist and comedian are seen on the set of the soap.

The rapper delivered a British accent before Corden asked him if he “wants to do some acting in his life, right?”

The 24-year-old pulled an exaggerated look of intrigue when given the role of a waiter and his script. Corden, however, was not given a script or character and is told he’ll “be in the background” as the “bus boy”.

The duo in their costumes, jokingly recreated the prison scene of Lil Nas X’s Billboard Number One ‘INDUSTRY BABY’. Corden and Nas X then put their hands through the bars and sing the track’s chorus.

In the scene, Lil Nas X was meant to pour water for the main characters, however, he and Corden could not contain their laughter before completing the scenes.

Whilst in the car, the duo also sang some of Lil Nas X’s popular singles including ‘MONTERO’, ‘THATS WHAT I WANT’, and his record-breaking breakthrough track ‘Old Town Road’.

Corden, before his talk show host career, was known for co-writing and starring in the cult-favourite sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

In other news, The Late Late Show with James Corden is set to end this year – with the host planning to “return to the UK“.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recent apologised to the trans community for joking about transitioning. The singer and rapper posted a since-deleted tweet earlier this week which featured an image of a woman bearing some resemblance to him, writing: “The surgery was a success.”

After a backlash, he said sorry and admitted that he had “handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool”.

He is also set to perform at this year’s Open’Er festival and release his second album this summer.