Lil Nas X has revealed that he will return with a new single and self-directed music video next week.

The singer and rapper released his debut album ‘Montero’ in 2021 and announced just before the end of the year that a new song would be coming soon, paired with his first ever self-directed video.

Now, it has been confirmed that the new track and video will land next week, though details on a song title and firm release date are currently sparse.

To preview the track and announce its release, Lil Nas X shared a picture on X featuring four photos of himself in priest robes and the words: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

On Instagram, he added: “i know it’s been 2 years but….yall ready for a show?”

New song and visual next week! –

Official art dropping soon. –

🤍 [] pic.twitter.com/gIgdW8rAJR — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

At the world premiere of his new documentary Long Live Montero at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), last year, Nas said he was ready to “drop this good-ass, fire-ass music” he had been working on.

Asked about the potential style and sound of the new music, he replied:” “Hear me out. I want to do some folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, Brazilian funk.”

It comes after he teased details of a new album earlier last year, saying: “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before.”

Elsewhere, the rapper has responded to Dave Chapelle‘s joke about his 2021 track ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Chapelle’s latest Netflix comedy special The Dreamer was released on December 31 and has already had a slew of problematic moments from the comedian himself. In one segment of the special, Chapelle jokes about Lil Nas X’s 2021 hit.

The joke depicts Chapelle asking a child what they want to be when they grow up to which they refuse to answer in fear of the “other kids” who may laugh at them. He continues to encourage the kid and they finally answer with “Little Nas X”.

He added: “That n**** stood up in front of the whole class… I wanna be the gayest n**** that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole all the way into the depths of hell and suck the devil’s dick at 10’o-clock on BET while all the kids are awake and they can see me.”

Taking to X/Twitter page to address the joke, Nas said: “Yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce.”