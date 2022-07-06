Lil Pump announced as headliner for Taiwan’s S2O Songkran Music Festival this August

Lil Pump has been announced as the headliner at the upcoming S2O Songkran Music Festival in Taiwan this August.

READ MORE: The story of SoundCloud rap in 15 seminal songs

The ‘Esketit’ rapper’s participation was announced on July 1 following the announcement of several other electronic music acts from all over the world including Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw, Germany’s Le Shuuk and Spain’s Prophecy. The artists will be joining Lil Pump at the Dajia Riverside Park in Zhongshan District, Taipei City this August 27 and 28, with a total of 100 acts to be announced.

Lil Pump 饒舌金曲製造機來自美國 Miami 的新生代饒舌歌手 Lil Pump，17 歲時就以代表作《Gucci Gang》瞬間爆紅，單曲 MV 觀看紀錄在 Youtube 上已突破11億點擊率，曾與饒舌巨星Kanye… Posted by S2O Taiwan Songkran Music Festival on Friday, July 1, 2022

Advertisement

The organisers have also promised a variety of Thai food will be available at the event, which borrows the Thai New Year tradition of water fights to ‘wash away evil’.

Early bird tickets for the Taiwan S2O Songkran Music Festival currently start at TWD2,700 for a one-day General Admission ticket and TWD3,700 for a two-day General Admission ticket. Additional PGA and VIP packages are available offering faster admission into the festival grounds, dedicated toilets and a food bar. VIP ticket holders will also have access to an exclusive grandstand to watch the festival from.

Festival-goers will have to abide by several COVID-19 safety measures, including mandatory face masks and a temperature check at the door. Those who register a forehead temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius will be turned away.

First held in Thailand in 2015, the S2O Songkran Music Festival has hosted artists like Fatboy Slim, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and more during the three-day festivities that are held in conjunction with the five-day Thai New Year holiday in April 12 to 16 every year. The S2O Songkran Music Festival has since held editions of the festival in South Korea and Japan.

Lil Pump most recently released his third studio album back in December 2021, a collaborative effort with producer and rapper Ronny J titled ‘No Name’. The album was dropped with little to no fanfare, but did include the single ‘Racks to The Ceiling’ with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, which Lil Pump had released earlier that year in August.

The current lineup for the 2022 Taiwan S2O Songkran Music Festival is:

Lil Pump

Prophecy

KSHMR

Le Shuuk

Kura

Yellow Claw

Vinai

Danny Avila

Kaaze

R3HAB