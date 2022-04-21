Lil Pump to tour Asia this month including stops in Indonesia and Vietnam

Lil Pump has announced an Asia tour later this month that will see him playing six tour dates across the region.

READ MORE: The story of SoundCloud rap in 15 seminal songs

The ‘Esskeetit’ rapper made the announcement on his social media earlier on Wednesday (April 20) with the caption “ASIA I’m on the way!”, revealing six tour dates that will take him from Japan to India in just over a week.

Ticketing information has not been announced at the time of writing, despite the first tour date in Tokyo, Japan set to go forward in just two days on April 22. The tour dates include a stop in Bali, Indonesia on April 24 and in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on April 27.

Advertisement

Lil Pump most recently released his third studio album back in December 2021, a collaborative effort with producer and rapper Ronny J titled ‘No Name’. The album was dropped with little to no fanfare, but did include the single ‘Racks to The Ceiling’ with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, which Lil Pump had released earlier that year in August.

He previously got into a war of words with Eminem in December 2020, taking to Instagram back in December to hit out at Marshall Mathers, saying: “Fuck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old ass. You lame as fuck, bitch. I woke up on bullshit today, I’m back on my fuck shit.”

Eminem had earlier criticised Lil Pump on his 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’, accusing him and Lil Xan of copying Lil Wayne’s face tattoos in ‘The Ringer’. “Lil’ Pump, Lil’ Xan imitate Lil’ Wayne“, he rapped.

Several months later in February 2021, Lil Pump would face fresh criticisms for lyrics overheard from an unreleased song he shared on his social media. The line appears to be in reference to the 70 pounds of marijuana that was found on Juice WRLD’s private jet by police shortly before he died in December 2019 from a seizure, which was triggered by a drug overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Advertisement

The lyrics were deemed disrespectful by critics.

LIL PUMP ASIA TOUR 2022

April 22 – 1Oak, Tokyo, Japan (All ages show)

April 22 – 1Oak, Tokyo, Japan

April 24 – Savaya, Bali, Indonesia

April 27 – Oslo, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

April 29 – MMRDA, Mumbai, India

April 30 – JLN Stadium, Delhi, India