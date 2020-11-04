Lil Pump has changed his Instagram name after Donald Trump mistakenly called him “Little Pimp” during an election rally this week.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, spoke to a crowd of Trump supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday evening (November 2), and was hailed as “one of the big superstars of the world” by the current POTUS.

However, fans who were tuned in to the stream quickly clocked that Trump called Pump “Little Pimp”, before correcting his slip up.

The ‘Gucci Gang’ star has since embraced the gaffe by changing his Instagram name to “Lil Pimp MAGA 202020”. He’s also posted an image of himself with Trump, captioning the snap: “@realdonaldtrump & Lil pimp.”

You can see that post below and Pump’s speech below.

After taking to the podium, Pump said: “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!”

Referring to Joe Biden, he added: “And do not vote for sleepy Joe – at all!”

Lil Pump endorsed Trump on social media last week, shouting in a video: “Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”

At the time of writing, Trump is narrowly losing to his Democratic rival Joe Biden (213 electoral votes to Biden’s 224), but has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida. It is expected that it could take until Friday (November 6) for a final result to be confirmed.

Earlier in the night, both Twitter and Facebook flagged posts by the president after he claimed that the Democrats were “trying to steal the election”.

Elsewhere, Kanye West has conceded a loss and a group of congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been re-elected.