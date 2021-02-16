Lil Uzi Vert has admitted that he originally bought his implanted forehead diamond to be worn as a ring.

The US rapper has explained that the only reason the $24million (£17.6million) accessory was put in his forehead was that he couldn’t trust himself not to lose it.

Speaking to fellow rapper Fat Joe on IGTV in an interview you can view below, he said: “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there … I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

The rapper, who previously said that the diamond is “10, almost 11 carats”, is the most expensive purchase he’s ever made – worth more than all of his cars and his home combined.

He also explained that he has been paying off the diamond since 2017, having only recently finalised the last payment.

The rapper also recently addressed accusations that his recently implanted forehead diamond is an example of cultural appropriation.

Some people online called him out for the move, with one user writing: “Where r all the people saying cultural appropriation? I guess it doesn’t matter when it’s Asian cultures.”

“Hey glad to see you sharing your thoughts and knowledge,” Vert responded in a tweet. “But I’m not mimicking anything I know about a lot and love different forms of art…do you even know where the images is from? Honestly…I love y’all.”

Meanwhile, he recently joined Grimes in declaring that he will get a brain chip implanted.

The bizarre pledge came when Lil Uzi tweeted “Neuralink” – a reference to Elon Musk’s start-up firm that aims to develop implant a computer interface in the human brain to provide long-term treatment for neurological conditions such as dementia.

Last month, Musk told users of private app Clubhouse that Neuralink recently used its nanotechnology to implant a chip into a monkey’s brain, which, he claims, allowed the animal to play video games using only its mind.

“You can’t even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he’s got a slight like dark mohawk,” Musk said, per The Hill.