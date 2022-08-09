Lil Uzi Vert defuses stage-crashing situation, shares hug with on-stage trespasser

Lil Uzi Vert has defused a stage-crashing situation during their performance at Outside Lands festival over the weekend.

Footage of the incident shared to social media, shows Uzi Vert’s verse on the Playboi Carti song ‘Wokeuplikethis’ being interrupted by an overzealous audience member. Watch that moment below:

Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇💞 #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/427nffpbrI — Lil Uzi Vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 (@babyplutobrazil) August 6, 2022

Referencing the mid-set pause, Uzi Vert tells the crowd to “wait one second”, as the stage-crasher is seen surrounded by security. “I love you too, I love you too”, the rapper assures the visibly overexcited fan, “Just take a picture with me.”

The pair then share a selfie in front of the applauding crowd, before the interloper is escorted off stage by security.

Uzi Vert — who recently switched to using they/them pronouns on Instagram — was performing at the Bay Area music event on Friday (August 5), as part of a three-day festival lineup that also included SZA, Green Day, Post Malone and Phoebe Bridges, among many others.

The incident comes amid a slew of similar stage-crashing situations in past months, the most recent of which saw Travis Scott perform alongside an audience member during his first headline concert since the Astroworld tragedy.

Elsewhere, security last month expelled a pair of fans who interrupted a set by Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch during Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld festival. Tom Morello, meanwhile, was caught in the crossfire when guards tackled a barricade-jumper during the Toronto show of Rage Against The Machine’s current tour.

In addition to the interrupted ‘Wokeuplikethis’ — lifted from Playboi Carti’s 2017 self-titled album — Uzi Vert performed a slew of tracks from their most recent EP, ‘Red & White’, which was released in July of this year.

The 10-song EP preceded what will be the rapper’s third studio album, ‘The Pink Tape’, which is expected to drop later this year and follows their 2020 collaborative album with Future, ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’.