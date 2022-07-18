Lil Uzi Vert now goes by they/them pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert has quietly confirmed that they now use the gender-neutral pronoun set they/them/theirs.

READ MORE: The story of SoundCloud rap in 15 seminal songs

The rapper is yet to share a statement or speak publicly about the change, but took to Instagram over the weekend to update the pronouns displayed on their profile.

A majority of people that use they/them pronouns – which you can learn more about here – are non-binary, genderfluid or agender, however this is not strictly necessary for someone to prefer those pronouns for theirself. As they’re yet to formally address their own change in pronouns, it’s unclear how Uzi currently identifies in regards to their gender expression.

Advertisement

Uzi is one of many artists to have announced they’ve adopted they/them pronouns in recent years. That list includes the likes of Halsey, Arca, Demi Lovato, G Flip, Sam Smith, Kae Tempest, Hand Habits, Kehlani, Yves Tumor, Tash Sultana, Princess Nokia, Ashnikko, Dorian Electra and Angel Haze.

The news comes just days after Uzi announced their forthcoming ‘Red & White’ EP, which is due out in the coming weeks (an exact release date has not been confirmed). The project will serve as a prelude to their third studio album, ‘The Pink Tape’. Shortly after announcing the record, Uzi shared the single ‘Space Cadet’.