Lil Uzi Vert reveals he’s been “making hits” with Grimes

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed that he has been “making hits” with Grimes.

News of the collaboration comes after Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – told fans last week that she was in the process of finishing her next studio album, which will follow last year’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

In a recent tweet, Lil Uzi Vert wrote: “Me and Grimes making hits. respect my sister.” The post included the flame and rocket emojis – check it out below.

Advertisement

Back in late 2019, Grimes revealed that she had produced an EP for the rapper – but he “never downloaded” the WeTransfer file.

Me and grimes making hits 🔥 respect my sister. 🚀 @Grimezsz — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

“I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this’,” she said. “It hurt my feelings. I think ‘Darkseid’ is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats.

“It’s good when you can see when they don’t download it because then you can like… Get mad at them. He hasn’t done, my manager and I see it. There’s one day left or whatever to download. ‘Your files have not been downloaded yet.’”

Taking part in a fan Q&A last week, Grimes said that her new music was “ready” but expressed her concern that coronavirus would prevent her from shooting music videos. She told fans she was finalising vocals and mixes at that time.

Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert’s second studio album ‘Eternal Atake’ came out in March 2020. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “[The rapper] has made another record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans. He is surely our generation’s Lil Wayne.”