Lil Uzi Vert says they never agreed to headline Rolling Loud California in 2024

Lil Uzi Vert has claimed that they never agreed to perform a headlining set at Rolling Loud‘s California festival in March next year.

The ‘Just Wanna Rock’ rapper – who uses they/them pronouns – took to Instagram to post a story last night (November 14) hours after the rap and hip-hop festival unveiled its 2024 line-up for California. Besides Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone were also named as headliners.

However, Uzi wrote on their Instagram Story: “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here”. The rapper also tagged the Rolling Loud account.

At the time of publishing, Rolling Loud has yet to clarify on the matter. Lil Uzi Vert has in the past performed at multiple Rolling Loud festivals, including Rolling Loud California 2023 and the debut edition of Rolling Loud Thailand this year.

Lil Uzi Vert says he was never booked for Rolling Loud California and doesn’t know why his name appeared on the lineup 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/vxCractmv8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 15, 2023

Rolling Loud is scheduled for next March 15 to 17 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Tickets to the festival will go on sale this Friday (November 17) via the Rolling Loud website.

Also set to perform at Rolling Loud California 2024 are YG & Tyga, Party Next Door, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Tecca, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Flo Milli, recent NME The Cover star Luh Tyler and more.

Uzi’s third studio album ‘Pink Tape’ was released in June, featuring guest spots from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon and others. It includes the 2022 single ‘Just Wanna Rock’ and a cover of System of a Down’s 2001 song ‘Chop Suey!’.

They will began their headline tour of the US to support the album’s release on October 21 at The Armory in Minneapolis, and will wrap up the run of shows at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center later this month.

Lil Uzi joined Paramore on stage in June at Madison Square Garden in New York, performing the latter’s song ‘Misery Business’. Later that month, Uzi played at the Governors Ball event in the same city, which NME described as being “hot with energy”.