Lil Wayne announces vinyl boxset featuring ‘Tha Carter’ singles

Lil Wayne has announced ‘Tha Carter Singles Collection’, which will feature 19 past singles in a limited seven-inch vinyl boxset.

The singles are taken from Lil Wayne’s highly successful ‘Tha Carter’ series of albums, which comprise five releases: 2004’s ‘Tha Carter’, 2005’s ‘Tha Carter II’, 2008’s ‘Tha Carter III’, 2011’s ‘Tha Carter IV’, and 2018’s ‘Tha Carter V’. The boxset will come complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

“Woop!!! We put together something special for y’all!” Lil Wayne wrote in an Instagram post which features a promotional clip of the boxset. Watch it below.

Advertisement

‘Tha Carter Singles Collection’ will also feature an unreleased track from an era that produced ‘Tha Carter III’ titled ‘Ya Dig’. The track was released on digital platforms last Friday (October 8) via Young Money Records/Republic Records.

The news follows Wayne working with Rich The Kid to drop a collaborative mixtape, ‘Trust Fund Babies’, which was released on October 6.

In 2020, Lil Wayne released his thirteenth studio album, ‘Funeral’. Later that year, the rapper revealed that he was preparing ‘I Am Not A Human Being III’, the next instalment in his other series of albums.

It was also announced in March that a new Young Money compilation is on the way, following 2014’s ‘Rise Of An Empire’.