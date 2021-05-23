Lil Wayne, Birdman and Roddy Ricch team up for ‘Stunnaman’ single

Birdman has shared a new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch, ‘Stunnaman’.

After a longstanding beef – including 2016 footage of Weezy leading the crowd in shouting “fuck the Birdman”, and later “fuck Cash Money”, while on stage in Phoenix – Lil Wayne and Birdman called a truce onstage at Lil Weezyana Fest in 2018. The following year, they recorded together for a joint single, ‘Ride Dat’, with Juvenile.

“i peep game from the greatest to ever do this shit,” Ricch tweeted yesterday (May 22) in reference to the collaboration. See the tweet and video below.

i peep game from the greatest to ever do this shit 🐐🔒 pic.twitter.com/2ZoFVhyNXo — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) May 22, 2021

Earlier this month (May 14), Weezy released an all-star single with Nicky Minaj and Drake, ‘Seeing Green’.

The track arrived as Minaj’s 2009 mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ was placed on streaming services for the first time. Alongside that mixtape’s original tracks, several new tracks have been added – including her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Another new song, ‘Fractions,’ also appears on the mixtape, as does her remix of Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth.’

During an Instagram Live session before the mixtape was released, Minaj also revealed that a new album is “coming soon.” It would be her first album for four years, her last being 2018’s ‘Queen‘.

The rap star has collaborated on several tracks since her last album, including ones with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the chart-topping ‘Trollz‘, and with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy NBA for the song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’