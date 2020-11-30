Lil Wayne doubles down on Donald Trump support on new ‘No Ceilings 3’ track

Lil Wayne has seemingly confirmed his support for Donald Trump on a track from his latest mixtape, ‘No Ceilings 3’.

Wayne faced controversy at the end of last month when he posted a photo of himself meeting Trump, praising the president for his work on criminal justice reform only days before the U.S. election.

Sharing a photo of the two of them on Twitter, Wayne wrote he “had a great meeting” with the president.

But he has now doubled down on his support on the recently released ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape, hailing Trump on the track ‘Life Is Good’.

“Working out my demons, that’s beautiful,” he raps. “And bae off of that riesling, she super loose/I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much/Haven’t done my taxes, fucking with Trump.”

The latest display of solidarity with Trump comes after the president lost the U.S. election to Joe Biden.

50 Cent has also said he’s “sure” that the rapper was paid to support Trump before the US election, having turned down the chance himself to secure his own $1 million payday.

“[They were] offering me a million dollars to come to Trump’s inauguration, right? I passed on it,” he said.

“[It was] $500,000, and then it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it.”

When co-host Charlamagne tha God remarked about Wayne “definitely” receiving a cheque for endorsing Trump, Fiddy replied: “Oh yeah, I’m sure. Easily. He got paid.”

50 initially mocked Lil Wayne at the time of the photograph, telling him that he would have “never” considered the idea of posing with the president.

He had previously said he was considering supporting Trump himself, but later retracted the claim.