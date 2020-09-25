Lil Wayne drops deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ featuring Post Malone and 2 Chainz

Lil Wayne has shared a deluxe edition of Tha Carter V, which sees him welcoming a selection of special guests across the record’s 33 tracks.

The updated version of the 2018 album now features appearances from Post Malone on ‘What About Me’, Gucci Mane on ‘In This House’ and 2 Chainz on ‘Siri’. Other new guests include Raekwon on ‘More To The Story’.

It comes after the rapper dropped the deluxe version of ‘Funeral’ earlier this year, alongside an extended version which included eight new songs and appearances from the likes of Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert and Jessie Reyez.

Earlier this month, 2 Chainz shared a new music video for his latest track ‘Money Maker’, featuring Lil Wayne.

The video celebrates US college marching bands and includes an appearance from Southern University’s Human Jukebox. It concludes with a dedication and thank you to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Lil Wayne also recently released new track ‘Big Worm’, accompanied by a video that sees him turn back the years using face morphing technology.

Directed by Ray Kay, the new video pays tribute to the Young Money rapper as he transforms through the different looks he’s fielded since first hitting the scene back in 1997.