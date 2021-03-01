Lil Wayne has new Young Money compilation on the way

Lil Wayne has announced that he has a new Young Money compilation on the way.

Speaking in a new interview on Saturday (February 27), he revealed that a compilation to highlight the artists on his roster is in the works.

“We about to put the compilation together with all the artists together on one album,” he told Fox Sports Radio’s Up On Game podcast. “That sets up everything for everybody so they could start coming out with their solo projects as well.”

The last Young Money compilation was 2014’s ‘Rise Of The Empire’. It featured appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Christina Milian, Shanell, Mack Maine, Jae Millz, Cory Gunz, Gudda Gudda, Lil Twist and more.

The first Young Money compilation, 2009’s ‘We Are Young Money’, spawned hits including ‘BedRock’, ‘Every Girl’ and ‘Roger That’.

You can listen to the interview below:

Wayne also revealed he’s shot a video for his recent song ‘Ain’t Got Time‘ with Foushee and that he recorded a new track on Friday called ‘Rocket Fire’ which he called his “favourite”.

Elsewhere during the chat, he talked about his love for NFL team the Green Bay Packers despite being from New Orleans, his Young Money Sports agency, live shows and why they’re important to his career, appearing on The Masked Singer show, and more.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have publicly thanked Donald Trump after he granted them a full presidential pardon.

The rappers were among 140 people who were either granted pardons or had their sentences commuted by the former President before he left office in January.