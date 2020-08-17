Lil Wayne teases new ‘No Ceilings’ and ‘Tha Carter’ releases

Lil Wayne has teased that the third instalment of his ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape series is on the way, alongside the sixth part of his ‘Tha Carter’ album series.

The rapper released the ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape in 2009, before following it with 2015’s ‘No Ceilings 2’.

Speaking to ESPN’s Michael Eaves over the weekend, he gave fans the smallest of hints when asked if new material was on the horizon.

“’Carter 6′ coming soon, but I got ‘No Ceilings’ coming first,” Wayne told Eaves. “’No Ceilings 3′.”

BREAKING: Lil Wayne just announced on ESPN that Tha Carter 6, as well as No Ceilings 3, are coming soon This adds on to the Collegrove 2 collab album with 2 Chainz that is already expected to drop this year pic.twitter.com/m20gJukiFx — Lil Brick 🧱 (@lilbrickmedia) August 15, 2020

The sixth edition of the ‘Tha Carter’ series will be the first since ‘Carter V’ arrived in 2018 following a string of delays.

He previously discussed the sixth record with Variety, admitting that the “next one” is his favourite of the series.

Since the release of his latest album ‘Funeral’ in February, Wayne has shared a deluxe version of the new album and released a reworked version of his free 2015 album ‘Free Weezy Album’ onto streaming services.

Yet more new Lil Wayne music could also be arriving imminently, with 2 Chainz hinting back in March that a follow-up to their collaborative 2016 album ‘ColleGrove’ would be coming this year.

Reviewing ‘Funeral’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid.”