Lil Wayne to release DJ Khaled-hosted ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape tomorrow

Lil Wayne is releasing the third instalment of his ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape series tomorrow (November 27).

Set to arrive via DatPiff.com, the mixtape will be hosted by DJ Khaled and features a new verse from Drake.

The new tape is a sequel to 2015’s ‘No Ceilings 2’, and has been previewed by Khaled on Instagram, who shared two clips from the record.

One clip previews the Drake verse, while another hears Wayne freestyling over Lil Baby and 42 Dugg track ‘We Paid’.

See the previews below:

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said of the new mixtape in an interview with Complex. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

Reviewing ‘No Ceilings 2’ upon its release in 2015, NME wrote: “This ain’t a stop-gap, it’s a goddamn arms race. ‘No Ceilings 2’, Lil Wayne’s newest free mixtape, is about more than suppressing fans’ appetites for the New Orleans rapper’s much-delayed album ‘Tha Carter V’, of which there’s still no sign.

“His third release this year, and sequel to 2009’s ‘No Ceilings’, is a reminder of Wayne’s prowess, as he outdoes rivals on their own tracks.”

Last week, Lil Wayne was charged with gun possession, with a court date set for December 11 in Florida.

Documents filed in Miami federal court on November 17 allege that the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on December 23, in 2019 despite knowing he had a previous felony on his record.