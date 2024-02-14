Lil Yachty and James Blake prepare collaborative album ‘Bad Cameo’: “This is real”

Lil Yachty has teased a collaborative album with James Blake called ‘Bad Cameo’.

In a new Instagram post, Yachty revealed the surprise album in a video clip, saying: “I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip hop artists, but this project is so left for both of us.

“Then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn’t have many followers actually, I don’t think people know that we know each other exist.”

Blake also played a track off the unreleased album at his recent CYMK show – watch the footage below.

Lil Yachty has been busy teasing collaborations with Fred again.. and Overmono, along with his track with rockstar Yungblud called ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)‘ and a song with childhood friend Faye Webster called ‘Lego Ring‘.

He also presented his surprise pivot to psych-rock with last year’s ‘Let’s Start Here‘: “There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references. They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”

Blake meanwhile released his album ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven‘ last September, which NME gave four stars. “Worlds apart from 2021’s ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, the Grammy-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer’s sixth album returns to the underground roots of his Hessle Audio, Hemlock and R&S Records days.

“Nodding to his earliest CMYK releases, the production quality on ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’ is consistently inventive and hard-hitting – even in its quieter moments.”

In other news, Brian Eno has ribbed Blake for his use of the ‘asshole chord’ in his breakout hit ‘Retrograde’.