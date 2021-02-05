Lil Yachty set to develop heist movie based on UNO, the card game

Lil Yachty is once again proving to be hip-hop’s wild card, as he’s now reportedly working on developing a heist film centred on the popular card game, UNO.

READ MORE: The story of SoundCloud rap in 15 seminal songs

According to Variety, the film, being made with UNO’s owner Mattel, will be set in the underground hip-hop scene of Atlanta – Yachty’s native city.

The screenplay has been written by Marcy Kelly, and Yachty himself is reportedly being eyed for the lead role.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” the rapper said in a statement to Variety.

“I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

The film’s executive producer, Robbie Brenner, commented: “At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways.”

“UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty… to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure.”

This isn’t Yachty’s first involvement with a film centred around a toy or game. In 2018, the rapper had a cameo role in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, in which a doll played by Tyra Banks comes to life.

Advertisement

2020 saw the release of the rapper’s fourth album ‘Lil Boat 3’. He released a deluxe version of the same album towards the end of November.