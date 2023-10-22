Lil Yachty show in Vancouver pulled midway through after crowd invited to rush the mosh pit

A Lil Yachty show in Vancouver was reportedly stopped by security after the rapper invited the crowd to rush the arena floor.

The rapper was playing at the 7,000-capacity Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre last night (October 21), and before he performed ‘Slide’, he invited the concertgoers in the stands to come down into the arena floor and join the mosh pit.

Lil Yachty can be heard telling his fans to “fill it up,” referring to the arena’s main floor in front of the stage, as they came down from higher arena sections.

Advertisement

However, various eyewitnesses have alleged that security pulled the plug on the show when concertgoers refused to leave the pit. In footage of the incident, Lil Yachty could also be heard asking people to return to their seats.

Lil Yachty has not yet commented on the incident. NME has approached his representatives for comment.

@lilyachty just had his show in Vancouver cancelled after 5 songs for inviting everyone into the pit, people then refused to leave the pit forcing the venue to shut it down.. #lilyachty #fieldtriptour pic.twitter.com/HgFkNyj97Q — Ice Tilt (@IceTiltHero) October 22, 2023

Yachty !!! Cmon bro Vancouver needs another dates…please was waiting for this for months @lilyachty pic.twitter.com/mww8SeIvW0 — BrownAct (@BrownAct07) October 22, 2023

Lil Yachty getting canceled halfway through due to people storming the mosh pit pic.twitter.com/olzCkdPN4e — Sebastian Stratford (@Sebastianstrat) October 22, 2023

YACHTYS CONCERT GOT SHUT DOWN DUE TO PEOPPE JUMPING THE FENCES… was a lit experience thooooo. They jump around 1:50 min. #lilyachty #concert pic.twitter.com/36zVcqxfHT — Travisscott17 (@Travisscott17_) October 22, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Lil Yachty recently collaborated with Drake on a new song, ‘Another Late Night’, which appears on the latter’s new album ‘For All The Dogs’.

Before the album came out, Lil Yachty said it would see Drake dealing “with some controversial things”.

Earlier this year, the rapper released a new rock album ‘Let’s Start Here’, marking a departure from his usual trap-pop stylings.

‘Let’s Start Here’ features production by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra bassist Jacob Portrait and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay. Guest performers include Daniel Caesar, Fousheé, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye and Diana Gordon while Mac DeMarco is credited as a writer on two tracks – ‘Drive Me Crazy!’ and ‘Failure’.

The record was inspired by the likes of Tame Impala‘s ‘Currents’, Pink Floyd‘s seminal ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’.

“To be honest, I’ve always been so much more than just hip-hop,” he said in an interview with Billboard.

He continued: “There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references. They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”