Lil Yachty teases an “alternative”, “non-rap” new album

Lil Yachty has teased an “alternative” album with “psychedelic” elements that won’t exhibit his usual rap music.

The rapper made the comments while picking up new custom pieces at the Atlanta-based jewellery store Icebox, which released a clip from his visit.

“My new album is a non-rap album,” he said in footage captured at the store. Yachty added that it was the first time he’d publicly addressed the project: “It’s alternative, it’s sick.”

When asked who or what inspired him to go in a different musical direction, he answered: “I’ve always wanted to [make an alternative album] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers” [quotes transcribed by Complex].

He continued: “It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation…I’ve changed my dynamic…I’m creating music a whole lot differently.”

Yachty commissioned the jewellery makers to produce his new Concrete Boys and Working Man pieces, the latter of which is from his Concrete Boys company logo.

Lil Yachty last released an album in 2020, ‘Lil Boat 3‘, which had guest spots from Drake, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Future, Young Thug, Tierra Whack, Lil Durk and others. He also shared the mixtape ‘Michigan Boy Boat‘ last year.

In other recent news, the rapper stars alongside Rosalía and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig in HBO’s new series Chillin Island.

The unscripted TV show is hosted by a trio of rappers – Definitive Jux member Alec ‘Despot’ Reinstein, former Das Racist hypeman Ashok ‘Dap’ Kondabolu, and Aleksey ‘Lakutis’ Weintraub – as they take a range of musicians into the wilderness.

The series is based on the radio series of the same name, which, according to production company Elara Studios, was like “hanging out with rappers and Howard Stern if he was on K”. The six-episode series launched on December 17, 2021 on HBO Max.