Lily Allen gives update on new album and record label

Lily Allen has given an update on her next album and record label in a new interview.

Speaking to The Times, Allen revealed that she was working on three musicals and that she had finished a new album.

Allen also said that she would “never” sign with a major label again and that she intended to release her next project independently.

The journalist interviewing Allen said: “I ask her about her music, and she says she’s working on three different musicals, having just finished a new album.”

Allen herself added: “I’d never sign a record deal with a major label again. I don’t want to work within that corporate structure, don’t want somebody telling me I have to be talking into my cameraphone all day, for ‘engagement’.”

Last week, it was revealed that Allen had partnered with German brand Womanizer to create a new sex toy called the ‘Liberty’.

The singer, who mentioned Womanizer in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, has joined the company as their ‘Chief Liberation Officer’ and is currently leading their #IMasturbate campaign to raise awareness for sex positivity and female masturbation.

Allen and Womanizer said in a press release that they “want to challenge existing assumptions and myths with the #IMasturbate and invite people to reflect on their own, often negative attitudes towards this topic”.

“The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently and without shame or guilt,” Allen added.

Last month, Allen announced her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour. The pair tied the knot at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple had largely kept their relationship away from the public eye by only sharing a selection of photos on social media and appearing together in public a small number of times.