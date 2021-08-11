Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst loses eBay auction for bootleg action figure of himself in dad gear

Fred Durst has lost an eBay auction after bidding on an “illegal” action figure of himself sporting his new “dad rock” look.

The Limp Bizkit frontman first revealed his dramatic new image – complete with a handlebar moustache – on Instagram last month, before showing off the style during his band’s Lollapalooza 2021 show.

Taking to Instagram Stories this week, Durst shared a screenshot revealing that he’d bid $415 (£299.50) on a bootleg figure of himself circa 2021. “I lost the auction on this illegal toy,” he wrote. “Things are good.”

The ‘My eBay’ interface shows that the lucky winning bidder paid $680 (£490.70) for the mini Durst – you can see the screenshot below.

Fans online were quick to share their thoughts on Durst’s new look last month, with one saying he was dressed as “[Metallica‘s] James Hetfield in the late 90s for Halloween”. Another said the singer resembled “a porn star having his last day on set…reflecting on a long career”.

Limp Bizkit recently cancelled their remaining US tour dates for 2021 due to COVID concerns. Discussing the band’s decision to scrap the shows, Fred Durst said that “in short, the system is still very flawed”.

“We are all in this together, and we all – individually and as a whole – have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID,” he explained.