Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland says Deftones made right decision in renouncing nu metal

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has admitted that the Deftones made the right decision in renouncing nu metal.

Speaking on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast, Borland was asked about his band’s success in the late 90s/early 2000s during the rise of nu metal.

“A lot of it sort of all developed at once – Korn, and the Deftones…The Deftones really tried to separate themselves from everything, which was the right move, for sure. Because they were able to maintain longevity,” he explained.

Advertisement

Deftones consciously made the decision to not tour with bands like Limp Bizkit and Korn during this period despite their third album, 2000’s ‘White Pony’ being labelled as ‘nu metal’.

Lauren Mayberry, singer of Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches, previously told NME: “It [‘White Pony] was ‘nu-metal’ but also it wasn’t at all,” she said. “There were soundscapes and stories and it just felt different from anything else we were listening to at the time. It was hardcore but it was post-rock, shoegaze, trip-hop, so many other things.”

Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado also distanced himself from the label when talking about the record recently: “People can recognise that ‘White Pony’ was just five guys hanging out, taking chances and believing in themselves,” he added. “We were blazing our own trail, considering what was going on in the musical climate. I think it still sticks out for people.”

Deftones went on to enjoy further success as a result of distancing themselves, releasing a number of well received albums, including their latest effort, ‘Ohms‘, which earned five stars in NME.

Advertisement

Described as “filthy metal anthems packing serious emotional clout” the review added: “The band’s reunion with producer Terry Date results in an album that’s as thrilling – and as emotional – as they have ever sounded.”