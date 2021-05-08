Lindsey Buckingham says he never got “closure” with Stevie Nicks

Lindsey Buckingham has said he never got “closure” with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate and ex-parter Stevie Nicks following their much-publicised breakup.

Speaking in a new interview, Buckingham, who was fired from the band in April 2018, discussed his relationship with Nicks and reflected on not getting any closure after their fallout.

“And really, again, that was part of the deal with Stevie and me was that we had to spend an awful lot of time together without ever having gotten closure from each other,” he told Nile Rodgers on his Apple Music 1 show Deep Hidden Meaning Radio With Nile Rodgers.

Buckingham continued: “Most people, when they break up, they don’t see each other for a long time or maybe ever again. But you’re not constantly having to not only see someone but, in my case, make the choice to do right for someone when I didn’t always feel that I wanted to, you know?

“In order to take a song of hers, like ‘Dreams’, which needed so much construction around it to take those same two chords and make them evolve from section A to section B to section C. And the love and the choice to do the right thing and to have the integrity to do that. It comes at a price sometimes, you know? It comes at the price of having your defences come up, and sometimes over a period of time, it’s hard to get those down.

“So I think ‘Big Love’ was really about someone who was functioning quite well in his professional world but had become quite guarded emotionally, had an emotional moat around him, say, in his personal life.” See the interview with Buckingham above.

Last year, Nicks revealed she contacted Buckingham after he suffered a heart attack in 2019.

The Fleetwood Mac singer said she urged Buckingham to look after himself. It happened in the year following Buckingham’s firing from the legendary folk/blues rock group.

Nicks told the Los Angeles Times that she hasn’t spoken to Buckingham since his departure but did write him a note following his health scare. “You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this,” she recalled.

She added that she “never planned” for Buckingham to leave the band and was “disappointed” when it happened. “Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails,” she said.

Earlier this year, Mick Fleetwood reconciled with Buckingham and said he would like to think a Fleetwood Mac reunion could happen.