Linkin Park‘s ‘A Thousand Suns’ album celebrated its 10th birthday yesterday (September 14), and the band have shared a new documentary to mark the occasion.

Meeting Of A Thousand Suns is a half-hour film documenting how the band created the 2010 album. It was originally shared on DVD, and has now been released for the first time on YouTube. Watch it below.

The new anniversary comes after the band celebrated 20 years of their classic LP ‘Hybrid Theory’ last month.

As part of the celebrations, the band shared a previously unreleased ‘Hybrid Theory’-era track called ‘She Couldn’t.

“‘She Couldn’t’ is one of the earliest demos we made when Chester [Bennington] joined the band,” Mike Shinoda said of the track. “The programmed beat and focus on synth sounds and vocal loops (rather than heavy guitars) foreshadowed a future of the band many years after ‘Hybrid Theory’,” he added. “In searching for our ‘first sound’, we set the groundwork for our later evolution.”

Earlier this year, Linkin Park issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over the use of their song ‘In The End’.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the band wrote on Twitter. “A cease and desist has been issued.”

In 2017, the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington voiced his disapproval of Trump, penning a tweet that read: “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”