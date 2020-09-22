Linkin Park, Slipknot and Fall Out Boy roadies form new band Knifes

A group of roadies who have worked for the likes of Linkin Park, Slipknot and Fall Out Boy have come together to form a new band called Knifes.

The idea for Knifes was born onstage in Brazil during a Linkin Park concert, when Ben Young stepped in last minute for the band’s guitarist Brad Delson, strapping on an axe in front of 50,000 fans.

After filling in for a few more shows, Young started penning his own songs and later roped in drummer Warren Johnson – another Linkin Park roadie. After jamming together for a while, the pair formed Knifes.

Following the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, Young and Johnson started working for Fall Out Boy. It was here they met Pete Wentz’ long-time bass tech Brian Diaz, who soon after joined them in the new supergroup.

Knifes’ debut EP ‘Proof Of Concept’ is set to arrive on October 2. You can listen to the band’s first single, ‘The Comedown’, below.

Collectively the three members of Knifes have worked for some of the biggest names in music, including Guns ‘N Roses, Slipknot, Deftones, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, and the aforementioned Linkin Park and Fall Out Boy.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park‘s ‘A Thousand Suns’ album celebrated its 10th birthday last week (September 14), and the band have shared a new documentary to mark the occasion.

Meeting Of A Thousand Suns is a half-hour film documenting how the band created the 2010 album. It was originally shared on DVD, and has now been released for the first time on YouTube.

The band have also announced plans to release a 20th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Sharing the news in a video featuring archive footage of the band, ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ is expected to be released on October 9 across multiple formats, including a monster box set spanning five CDs, three LPs (including ‘Reanimation’ and the ‘Hybrid Theory’ EP), and three DVDs.