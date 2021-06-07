Linkin Park‘s 2001 hit ‘In The End’ has reached one billion streams on Spotify, making it the first nu-metal track to do so.

According to ChartData, the ‘Hybrid Theory’ single has now passed the landmark, following on from its accompanying music video achieving the same on YouTube last summer.

It also follows the band’s 2003 single ‘Numb’ from their second album ‘Meteora‘ passing one billion views on YouTube in 2018.

That news secured them in the exclusive club of rock bands with billion-viewed music videos.

Twenty One Pilots have seen three of their videos reach the landmark, with ‘Ride’, ‘Heathens’ and ‘Stressed Out’ all being watched over a billion times. Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ also reached the landmark in 2019.

In other news, last month the group shared their 2007 documentary The Making Of Minutes To Midnight online to mark the recent 14th anniversary of their third album ‘Minutes To Midnight’.

The film was originally released in May 2007 as part of the record’s special edition bonus DVD, and features extensive footage of the band at work in the studio.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park are set to feature on Reloaded, a special Download Festival TV series that will air on Sky Arts in the UK this month.

The band’s last album was 2017’s ‘One More Light’.