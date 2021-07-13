Linying, Plainsunset and more Singaporean acts to play VR music festival

Linying, Plainsunset and more Singaporean artists will be performing at virtual-reality music festival Take Back The Nights.

The online event – whose full name is Take Back The Nights – Light The Future – is touted as an “immersive” and “interactive” music festival which will adapt an open-world gameplay concept. It will run over four dates from August to November, one date per month.

Other acts confirmed for the festival are Astronauts, DJ Aldrin, Inquisitive, O$P$, Kitty Purnaz, Intriguant, fzpz and more. Three to four acts will perform for each date of the festival.

The preliminary calculations are in: 4 episodes x 4 months = 16 music acts to Take Back The Nights with. With visual… Posted by Take Back The Nights on Sunday, July 4, 2021

The festival is set to launch on August 6, set to run on every first Friday of the month until November on its official website. Its schedule has yet to be released, although Haneri, Intriguant and Inquisitive are confirmed for its first edition.

Take Back The Nights – which originally formed in 2020 as an online event supporting the local music industry – will utilise 3D graphics and motion capture technology for the event, taking inspiration from the Somerset Belt, a youth-centered district in Singapore.

Later today, Linying will release her new single ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, her first release for Sony. The indie folk-pop artist was a co-writer and singer on Singapore’s 2021 National Day song, ‘The Road Ahead’, which was unveiled last week.

Punk rock band Plainsunset originally called it quits in 2016 with a farewell concert, telling The Straits Times that their break was “permanent”. However, they reunited to play a gig at Singapore’s Esplanade Annexe in January 2020, supported by the bands Caracal and Sun Eater.

The band was formed in 1996 and released five studio albums: 2000’s ‘Runaway’, 2001’s ‘Lovesongsfortheemotionallywounded’, 2004’s ‘The Gift’, 2008’s ‘Plainsunset’, and 2016’s ‘Baby Boxer & Benjamin’.