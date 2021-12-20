Linying, Sam Kim, Barasuara and more added to ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival line-up

ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival has added more artists to its virtual line-up, including Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying and Korean-American musician Sam Kim. Find the list of artists on the line-up so far below.

Other performers ROUND Festival has unveiled on its Instagram account are Indonesia’s Barasuara, Laos’ Taiy Akard, Cambodia’s Kesorrr and Korea’s Lucy.

Thailand’s Two Popetorn, Brunei’s Dila With The Stars, Myanmar’s Wai La and Korean’s Pepper Tones have also been announced to perform.

The previously announced first wave of performers included Filipino pop group SB19, South Korean indie rock band ADOY, post-rockers Jambinai, Vietnamese singer-songwriter Mỹ Anh and Malaysian singer Sophia Liana.

The ROUND Festival is set to take place on January 9. The virtual event will host a limited number of viewers, with free online audience applications having closed on December 15, per its social media accounts. More information can be found here.

It is currently unclear if additional applications will open up in the near future.

ROUND Festival made its debut in 2020 as a digital platform to foster cultural exchanges between Southeast Asian countries and South Korea through music.

Last year’s festival featured Zamaera, Ben&Ben, Charlie Lim, Smallworld Smallband, DAYBREAK and more.

The lineup for ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival in January 2022 is:

Linying (Singapore)

SB19 (Philippines)

Sam Kim (South Korea)

Barasuara (Indonesia)

ADOY (South Korea)

Jambinai (South Korea)

Sophia Liana (Malaysia)

My Anh (Vietnam)

Taiy Akard (Laos)

Kesorrr (Cambodia)

Lucy (South Korea)

Two Popetorn (Thailand)

Dila With The Stars (Brunei)

Wai La (Myanmar)

Pepper Tones (South Korea)