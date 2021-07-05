Linying, Sezairi, Shye and Shabir sing Singapore’s 2021 National Day song ‘The Road Ahead’

Sezairi, Linying, Shye and Shabir have collaborated for this year’s Singapore National Day theme song, ‘The Road Ahead’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – was unveiled on Friday, July 2. The hopeful song was written, arranged and produced by Linying and Evan Low, aka the producer evanturetime. It was directed and supervised by Dr. Sydney Tan.

Watch the music video for ‘The Road Ahead’ below.

The video features its singers in several iconic spots in the country, including Gardens By The Bay, the Singapore River, beaches and more. The music video was directed by Huang Junxiang (Ramen Teh) and Jerrold Chong (What Has To Be).

‘The Road Ahead’ revolves around Singapore’s perseverance through obstacles, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, through lyrics like “Come whatever on the road ahead / We did it before, and we’ll do it again” and “There were times we were uncertain / But we just kept walking on / It’s always darkest just before the dawn”.

In a post on Instagram, Low revealed that the song was conceptualised over a meal with Linying. The two hope “the tune uplifts you in uncertain times like these. This is not the first time we have faced adversity – and we will get through it together again,” he wrote.

As with all National Day theme songs, the artists are expected to perform ‘The Road Ahead’ live at the National Day Parade on August 9. This year’s parade will take place at The Float @ Marina Bay, although tickets will only be available to frontliners who have contributed to the fight against the pandemic.

Prior to the release of ‘The Road Ahead’, Linying collaborated with Charlie Lim for the song ‘Hummingbird’ in 2020. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released covers of Bon Iver’s ‘Heavenly Father’, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ and more via a weekly newsletter.

Sezairi, on the other hand, released his latest single ‘Blue’ with South Korean musician msftz in June. The track is his first of the year and follows ‘Raindrops’ in November last year and his four-track EP ‘Undertones’ in late January 2020.

In June, Shye released ‘Not Rly’, her latest single following her 2020 debut album ‘Days to Morning Glory’. The album was included in NME’s 25 best Asian Albums of 2020 list, and was praised for its “danceable synth pop bops that make their presence felt yet never outstay their welcome”.

Shabir – who has written and recorded numerous tracks for Kollywood films – released a single and music video for ‘Thanimai’ in January, which is expected to be part of an upcoming pandemic-inspired EP.

Evan Low, also known as evanturetime, most recently collaborated with Narelle Kheng, Rangga Jones and Homeground Studios on ‘Falling With You’ in mid-June.