Linying signs with Sony, announces new single ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has officially signed with Sony Music Singapore and announced a new single, ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’.

She shared the news on her Instagram account today (July 6), expressing her joy at signing with her new label. “It’s been a long time coming and I am flushed with excitement,” Linying wrote.

The musician also revealed that she will release a new single called ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’ on July 13.



The upcoming track will be her first non-collaborative release in two years, following the single ‘All Of Our Friends Know’ in 2019.

This follows the release of Singapore’s 2021 National Day song ‘The Road Ahead’, which was co-written by Linying, who sings on the track alongside fellow Singaporean artists Sezairi, Shye and Shabir.

The track – unveiled on July 2 – was written, arranged and produced by Linying and producer evanturetime. Its lyrics tell of the nation’s perseverance through obstacles

Linying released her first collection of original music in 2016 with the EP ‘Paris 12’, her only project to date. She has since dropped a number of singles over the years, the most recent one being a collaboration with Charlie Lim on the track ‘Hummingbird’, which dropped early last year.