Linying sings on Evanturetime and Eiji John Mitsuta’s new love song ‘Together Pt. 1’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has appeared as a guest on Evanturetime and Eiji John Mitsuta’s latest single ‘Together Pt. 1’.

The 28-year-old musician co-wrote and lent her voice to the romantic track, which arrived today (February 11). The string-filled song also features contributions from 17 musicians from the European Recording Orchestra in Bulgaria.

‘Together Pt. 1’ is Evanturetime’s ode to his wife for Valentine’s Day. The track will be part of his sophomore EP, slated for release later this year.

Evanturetime – the producer and singer-songwriter Evan Low – described this music project as a grand gesture of love to celebrate his new chapter of life as a married man. “People write love songs for their partners. I figured why [not] do the same? My artistry is essentially made up of audible timestamps in my life I can fondly look back on,” he said in a statement.

Evanturetime released his first EP ‘Heartstrings’ in 2018 and put out his debut full-length record ‘folds’ the year after. Last year, he released the single ‘if it’s with you’ with Marian Carmel and Tim De Cotta.

Meanwhile, Linying shared her debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’ last month. The record features a single co-written with ex-Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla, ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’. It also includes her previously released singles ‘Springtime’, ‘Faith’, ‘3 Hours On’ and ‘Good Behaviour’.

Evanturetime and Linying also worked together on the song ‘The Road Ahead’, released last year as the theme song for Singapore’s National Day.