Linying surrenders control on new single ‘Good Behaviour’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has released ‘Good Behaviour’, the fifth and final single from her upcoming debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’.

The track, which Linying says is her favourite from the album, was released along with a lyric video on December 31, and can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

Over pianos and glitchy synths, Linying sings about coming to terms with the idea that good behaviour isn’t necessary for acceptance. “Before this, songs about happiness were a myth to me – I couldn’t imagine being moved to write by feelings other than confusion and disappointment,” she said of the track in a press statement.

Advertisement

“And yet, this is a song about surrendering control, giving in to the love, and believing that sometimes, you don’t need to be on your best behaviour in order to be accepted. I’ll forever be grateful to know that feeling.”

Hear ‘Good Behaviour’ below:

‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’ is set to be released next Friday January 14. The previous single from the record came on December 3 in the form of the emotional track ‘3 Hours On’ following the October release of ‘Faith’. September saw her releasing the wistful ‘Springtime’ after making her Sony label debut in July with ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, which she co-wrote with former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla.

Linying will be performing at the Urban Sonic Festival at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre this weekend (January 8) alongside Sun Eater and Terrestrea. The festival will feature a total of 18 Singaporean acts taking the stage across two weekends of homegrown music and is free to attend with registration.