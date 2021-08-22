Lion Babe shares soulful new single, ‘Going Through It’

Lion Babe have shared a soulful new single, ‘Going Through It’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is taken from the alt-R&B/soul duo’s recently-released album ‘Rainbow Child’, which arrived earlier this month.

The Erykah Badu-inspired track hears front woman Jillian Hervey sing: “I’m going through it, we’re going through it, try not to lose it, we’re gonna do it,” and “we can let it fall away, we can learn from our mistakes, we can find another way…” over a soulful chorus.

The duo – comprised of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and producer/DJ Lucas Goodman – also shared a new video to accompany the release which you can watch here:

‘Going Through It’ follows on from the release of recent singles, ‘Get Up’, ‘Frida Kahlo’ and ‘Signs’ – all of which appear on ‘Rainbow Child’, the follow-up to their 2019 album, ‘Cosmic Wind’.

Their most recent single was a collaboration with Ghostface Killah on the album’s title track, ‘Rainbow Child’.

Speaking about their new album earlier this year, Lion Babe said: “‘Rainbow Child’ celebrates and reconnects with our inner child. It explores all of the depths that we experience when we have changed but reminds us to always embrace it all.

“The pain, beauty, fear and love. Acceptance of life in its totality brings true radiance inside and out.”

Last September, Lion Babe shared a vibrant reworking of Yasiin Bey’s (fka Mos Def) classic 1999 track ‘Umi Says’.

Meanwhile, last month, Ghostface Killah remixed Silk Sonic‘s chart-topping debut single ‘Leave The Door Open’.