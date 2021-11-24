Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK tests positive for COVID-19

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to a statement by her agency YG Entertainment to South Korean news site Star News. The statement has also been verified by other news outlets, including Associated Press reporter Park Juwon and The K-pop Herald.

In its statement, YG Entertainment confirmed that Lisa was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this afternoon (November 24). The company also announced that the other three members of the group – Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – are currently waiting for their PCR test results, while noting that neither of the three have been “classified as close contacts yet”.

“We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities,” YG added, as translated by Soompi. “We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority.”

Lisa of BLACKPINK is the latest K-pop celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in recent months. Earlier this year, JinJin of boyband ASTRO and Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, leading to their respective groups entering self-quarantine.

Six of the seven members of ENHYPEN also previously tested positive for COVID-19. However, the boyband have since recovered from the virus, according to label Belift Lab, which noted that all members had been “resting with a clean bill of health”.

In September, Lisa released her debut single album ‘Lalisa’. The music video for the title track of the same name has since become the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, breaking the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’.