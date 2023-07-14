Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley‘s cause of death has finally been confirmed and revealed to the public.

Lisa Marie Presley – the only daughter of Elvis Presley – died in January at the age of 54 from what was reported at the time as a cardiac arrest. However, a newly published report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Presley died from a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”

Small bowel obstructions are defined as intestinal obstructions and complications that cut off the blood supply to the intestine. This could lead to life-threatening results.

In January, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner requested more investigation and additional studies after initial examination was unable to determine Presley’s cause of death.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death was confirmed on January 13 by her mother Priscilla Presley. Priscilla Presley said at the time via a statement that “my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

News of Lisa Marie Presley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes, with her ex-husband Nicolas Cage, the estate of Michael Jackson, Axl Rose, and Elvis star Austin Butler among those who honoured the late singer. Others who paid their respects included Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Pink, Garbage, Diane Warren, Bette Middler and John Travolta.

Priscilla Presley filed a legal challenge disputing the validity of daughter Lisa Marie‘s will, after it was reportedly altered in 2016 to remove Priscilla and a former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The “purported” amendment named Lisa Marie’s children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough as “successor co-trustees of the trust” upon her death. Benjamin died in 2020, aged 27.

In June, it was confirmed that Riley Keough will be the sole trustee of the estate, and Priscilla will receive an undisclosed amount to drop any legal action against the will.