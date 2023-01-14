Lisa Marie Presley to be buried next to son Ben Keogh at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried near her late father (Elvis Presley) and son (Ben Keogh) at Graceland.

The singer-songwriter died following her sudden admission to hospital for a medical emergency earlier this week. She was 54.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben,” a family representative said. Keough took his own life in August 2020, aged 27.

One of Presley’s last posts on social media was an essay she wrote for People Magazine about her struggle with grief after her son’s death.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every single day.”

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote. “Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving.”

Announcing the news of her passing, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscalla called her: “The most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. “

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband Nicolas Cage paid tribute to the singer-songwriter following her death. “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” he said in a statement.

Michael Jackson‘s estate has also paid tribute to Lisa Marie; she was married to Jackson for 18 months in 1994. “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” said a statement.

Tributes have also been shared by the likes of Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, Pink, the Jackson family, Bette Midler, Corey Feldman, Octavia Spencer, John Travolta and Mia Farrow.