Listen to BTS’ Jungkook covering Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’ for Radio One Live Lounge

BTS’ Jungkook has performed an emotional cover of Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’ on the Radio One Live Lounge. Check out footage of the moment below.

The singer appeared on the BBC radio programme earlier today (July 20) and surprised fans by breaking out a rendition of an Oasis classic.

Hailing from iconic K-pop band BTS, Jungkook made his solo debut on the Live Lounge and kicked off his slot with a live performance of his hit single ‘Seven’. It was later in the show, however, that he surprised fans by delivering his version of a track by the Britpop veterans.

His cover transformed the 2005 track into having a much more sombre feel – beginning with a simple piano melody before gradually introducing guitars and violins throughout.

“I could not have predicted that you would do an Oasis classic and I had no idea how it was going to be,” said the show’s presenter Katie Thistleton after the performance. “It was beautiful. That was actually quite emotional.” Check out clips of the moment below, and catch up on the full episode here.

Jungkook covering Oasis' song "Let There Be Love" 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/Tz3w8ZfwGf — JK Updates. (@DailyforJK) July 20, 2023

Following his unconventional choice of song, it comes as no surprise that fans were quick to share their love for the cover on social media.

“I am just listening on loop! This is the best thing I have heard this week! Just wow jk! Wow!” one wrote on Twitter, while another agreed, adding: “I didn’t expect to cry from this!!! What a beautiful cover”.

This isn’t the first time that the musician has appeared for a performance on the BBC Radio One Live Lounge. Back in 2021, he also performed on the show as part of BTS, where they played tracks including “Dynamite” and “Permission To Dance”, as well as a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ ‘I’ll Be Missing You’.

Currently, the K-pop stars are on a hiatus while members of the band take part in mandatory military service, and expected to reform in 2025.

Discussing his thoughts on the upcoming reunion in his most recent appearance on the show, Jungkook said: “It’s good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own tastes. After this time of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I can’t wait to perform on stage with all our BTS members.”

He also thanked the fans for their constant support. “I know how much love and support you’re sending me and I can’t thank you enough,” he said. “Love you all.”

In other Jungkook news, with the release of ‘Seven’ last week (July 14), it appears that the singer may go on to top the UK singles charts. Although BTS has accumulated nine UK top 40 singles – including four top 10s – neither the band nor individual members have yet to claim a chart-topping hit.

However, according to Billboard, this seems likely to change with the 25-year-old’s new hit, which is currently just 2,000 chart sales behind the leader on the midweek chart: Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’.

In a four-star review of the single, NME’s Rhian Daly called ‘Seven’ “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry.”