Listen to BTS’ remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s ‘Savage Love’

BTS have contributed to a remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo‘s viral hit ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The New Zealand-born, Cook Island Samoan producer made the ‘Laxed – Siren Beat’ track in his bedroom last year. Derulo then sampled the song as ‘Savage Love’, originally neglecting to credit the musician.

The track has since gone on to gain over 230million Spotify streams and over 563million TikTok views.

Now, BTS have hopped on a remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, adding a new verse to the song in Korean. The stars’ new vocals focus predominantly on members Jungkook (who sings the chorus), Suga and J-Hope.

“Maybe ‘forever’ is just a sandcastle/In the face of gentle waves, it breaks down without resistance,” raps Suga. “It doesn’t matter what I’m scared of, whether it’s you or those days,” follows J-Hope. “I want to love you like a fire right now.”

Speaking to NME about teaming up with Derulo on the song, Jawsh 685 said he “wasn’t happy” about not being credited at first. “My team was able to handle it and deal with it,” he said.

“Luckily the collaboration then became official, and it achieved worldwide success. So, I can’t be too mad! But it was nice knowing that I have all these people around the world willing to back me up if they think someone is mistreating me.”

Meanwhile, BTS are set to release their new album ‘BE’ next month. The record, which follows February’s ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, will be released on November 20.