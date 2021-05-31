Listen to CupcakKe’s new Michael Jackson-referencing song, ‘Moonwalk’

CupcakKe has today (May 31) released a new song – ‘Moonwalk’ – you can listen to it below.

The song, whose title references Michael Jackson’s famed gliding dance move, also features a number of references to the late star’s music throughout, including ‘Billie Jean’.

The song is the latest in a long line of recent releases from the rapper, the last of which was ‘Mickey’ and the sexually-charged ‘Gum’. ‘Moonwalk’ continues in much the same vein as the latter, with sexually explicit lyrics throughout.

You can listen to ‘Moonwalk’ here:

Other releases which have landed in the last year include ‘Gum’, ‘Elephant’, ‘Discounts’ and ‘Lemon Pepper’.

CupcakKe previously announced (in September 2019) that she intended to quit music, explaining she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” the rapper said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”

She added: “When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two shits, you know? But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it. I don’t wanna do music no more.”

Last year, CupcakKe donated half the proceeds from ‘Lemon Pepper’ to the Minnesota Bail Fund following the death of George Floyd.

She was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protesters who took the streets.