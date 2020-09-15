Listen to Eddie Vedder’s stirring new instrumental track ‘Cartography’

Eddie Vedder has shared a new instrumental track titled ‘Cartography’ via Sub Pop’s Singles Club series.

The song is lifted from the Pearl Jam frontman’s score for the Robert F. Kennedy documentary Return to Mount Kennedy. It arrives alongside a remix by Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner that includes audio of Kennedy responding to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Listen to both versions below – Zinner’s remix is accompanied by an official video.

“Listening to the speech delivered by Bobby Kennedy in regards to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, you are reminded that once again we are at a moment in time when our society can and must do better,” Vedder said in a press statement.

“Voting is our most powerful form of nonviolent protest.”

All proceeds from the single’s release will go towards Fair Fight, a grassroots national voting rights organisation.

Earlier this month, Vedder joined Instagram in order to teach fans how to vote by mail in the upcoming US presidential election. After setting up an account, the musician shared a step-by-step guide to the mail-in voting process to his 92,000 followers.

Last month, Pearl Jam launched a sweepstakes to raise funds to help ensure accessible voting in the election, offering a fan meet and greet, among other prizes.