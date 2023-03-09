Listen to Florence + The Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’ from new ‘Yellowjackets’ trailer

Florence + The Machine has covered No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’ for the trailer of the new season of Yellowjackets – check it out below.

The cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit was produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of IDLES, and is now available to download and stream ahead of the premiere of season two of Yellowjackets in two weeks’ time.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” said Welch. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Check out Welch’s rendition of ‘Just A Girl’ below:

Welch teased the cover earlier this week, sharing a brief video on social media of herself looking through a rack of tour outfits backstage. The singer eventually finds a blue and yellow letterman jacket with the Yellowjackets logo emblazoned on the back.

Welch then puts the item on above her dress and turns to face the camera. “So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸,” she captioned the clip.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will premiere on March 24. The new season introduces citizen detective Walter, played by Elijah Wood. In a teaser trailer shared before Christmas, Wood’s character can be seen alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty. “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” he says to her.

Elsewhere, the trailer sees Juliette Lewis’ Natalie reflect on her memories of the plane crash that kickstarted season one. “Darkness. We brought it back with us,” she says ominously.

A third season of Yellowjackets has also been confirmed.