Listen to ITZY’s Chaeryeong cover Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’

ITZY singer Chaeryeong recently covered songs by Sabrina Carpenter, Bae Suzy and more.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong recently guest starred on a new episode of music talk show Lee Mujin Service, where she promoted ITZY’s new studio album ‘Born to Be’. Chaeryeong opened the episode with a stripped-down version of the group’s new single ‘Untouchable’, which was released earlier this week.

Later on, the singer performed several songs, including Carpenter’s hit single ‘Nonsense’, from her 2022 album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’. Chaeryeong’s rendition of the song remained true to the original laid-back pop number.

Advertisement

“I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in / And when you got your arms around me / Ooh, it feels so good I had to jump the octave,” she sings on the chorus.

Chaeryeong also covered singer-actress Bae Suzy’s ‘Ring My Bell’ from her 2016 K-drama Uncontrollably Fond and ‘I didn’t weep tears’ by Lim Jung-hee. At the end of the episode, she teamed-up with host Lee Mu-jin to cover Lim Jae-bum’s ‘When This Night Passes’.

Chaeryeong also recently released her first-ever solo song, ‘Mine’, as part of ITZY’s new studio record. Prior to its official release, she unveiled a music video for the track on Christmas Day. All five members of the group – including vocalist Lia who is currently on hiatus – had recorded solo songs for ‘Born to Be’.

In addition to their solo tracks, ITZY also unveiled music videos for the songs ‘Born to Be’ and ‘Mr. Vampire’ ahead of the album’s release.