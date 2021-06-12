Listen to Japanese Breakfast sing ‘Be Sweet’ in Simlish

Japanese Breakfast has performed in the trailer for new Sims 4 expansion pack Cottage Living – see her perform ‘Be Sweet’ in Simlish below.

Simlish is the fictional language spoken within the video game, and Michelle Zauner performs her recent single, taken from her ‘Jubilee’ album, entirely in the language.

As announced this week, Cottage Living will launch within The Sims 4 next month. The previously rumoured expansion is set to launch on July 22 for PC and Mac (via Origin and Steam), as well as consoles like PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It’s the latest expansion for The Sims 4 following 2020’s Snowy Escape and Eco Lifestyle.

See Japanese Breakfast perform ‘Be Sweet’ in Simlish as part of the expansion pack trailer below.

‘Be Sweet’ is the lead single of Japanese Breakfast’s third album ‘Jubilee’, released earlier this month (June 4). Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Ambition isn’t something that comes naturally in indie rock; the lingering idea that modesty is the coolest asset you could possess have persisted over the past 20 years, pulling many a band and songwriter back from the brink of fully shooting for the stars.

“In the future, ‘Jubilee’ may just be seen as a pivotal way station on the road to these ideas being rubbished once and for all.”

Since the album’s release, Zauner has performed a number of its tracks on CBS This Morning, while her recent bestselling memoir Crying In H Mart is set to be adapted into a feature film.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” Zauner commented in a statement.