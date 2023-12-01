Listen to Lana Del Rey cover John Denver Classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

Lana Del Rey has continued her run of covers – this time sharing an emotive version of the John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’. Check it out below.

Shared today (December 1), the track marks the second release shared by the singer since her hit ninth studio album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, which arrived in March and earned her a Grammy nomination.

Unsurprisingly, Del Rey’s take on the 1971 song sees her introduce aspects of her signature sound, including a more emotive approach to the vocals and hints of Americana throughout.

It also follows on from the variety of covers that she has shared over the years. These include Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’, Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’ and, most recently, a new rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Unchained Melody’. Check out her take on the John Denver hit below.

As aforementioned, the track arrives within the same week that Del Rey shared her touching rendition of ‘Unchained Melody’ – performed for NBC’s new Christmas At Graceland special.

The song was most famously performed by The Righteous Brothers and is particularly famous for appearing in the film Ghost, however, it does have ties to Presley. This is as he covered it at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1977, less than two months before he died at the age of 42.

The 2023 edition of Christmas At Graceland marked the first occasion that a live musical Christmas event had been broadcast from Presley‘s Memphis estate to celebrate the legacy of the artist. Other acts on the line-up included Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette and John Legend.

In other Lana Del Rey news, last week it was announced that the singer would be headlining Reading and Leeds 2024 in a UK festival exclusive. The set will be her first time at the iconic twin-site festival and sees her play on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds.

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter also addressed the criticism she received during the early days of her career during a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and revealed that she threw out her gold Gemini jewellery after discovering that her star sign is actually Cancer.