Listen to Lil Uzi Vert’s cover of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’

Lil Uzi Vert has included a cover of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ on his latest album. Check it out below.

The cover arrived as part of the American rapper’s third studio album, ‘Pink Tape’, which arrived last week (June 30).

However, the cover has remained somewhat overlooked since the album’s release — especially in light of star-studded collaborations from artists including Bring Me The Horizon — as it wasn’t clearly labelled as a cover of the heavy metal hit.

Instead, the rendition arrived as the 17th song on the 26-song tracklist, and was simply titled ‘CS’ — leading to a few fans missing it at first glance.

Arriving immediately after a song called ‘Fire Alarm’ and just before the Bring Me The Horizon collaboration ‘Werewolf’, ‘CS’ is a straight-up cover of the 2001 hit, taken from the band’s second album ‘Toxicity’. Check it out below.

Other guest collaborations featured on ‘Pink Tape’ include Travis Scott on the song ‘Aye’, Don Toliver on ‘Patience’ and Nicki Minaj, who appears in the 11th song on the album ‘Endless Fashion’.

The new album follows Vert’s second LP, ‘Eternal Atake’, which arrived in 2020.

In other news, earlier this year the estate of XXXTentacion released a new song called ‘I’m Not Human’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert, to celebrate what would have been the former’s 25th birthday.

Back in November 2021, Lil Uzi Vert admitted during a fan Q&A that the idea of working on a posthumous track with the late rapper felt “really weird”.

“Yes, I’d love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that with another artist. I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living and what if that’s not the vision they really want?”

More recently, at the start of last month, Bring Me The Horizon once again teamed up with Vert for new single ‘AmEN!’, which also starred Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw.

The rapper – whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods – is set to perform at London’s Wireless festival later this week.

The festival set to take place at Finsbury Park between July 7-9. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe are set to play the festival as UK exclusive headliners, while 50 Cent will perform as a special guest.

Other artists on the bill include Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla. Find remaining tickets here.