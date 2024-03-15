Listen to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Brian May and more’s star-studded cover of Mark Knopfler’s ‘Going Home’: “It brings you to tears”

Mark Knopfler’s re-recorded version of his song ‘Going Home’ has been shared, starring contributions from some of the biggest names in the rock world. Check it out below.
After being teased earlier this year, the track officially dropped today (March 15), and sees all funds raised being donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.
A new take on Knopfler’s solo hit, the 2024 edition runs across nine-minutes, and sees the Dire Straits frontman join forces with rock icons including Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.
It also includes the last ever recording by guitar virtuoso, Jeff Beck – which he laid down for the track shortly before his death in January 2023.
As well as the truly astonishing number of renowned guitarists on the track, Knopfler also enlisted The Beatles’ Ringo Starr on drums, Sting on bass, and The Who frontman (and Teenage Cancer Trust patron) Roger Daltrey on harmonica.
The charity track was recorded at British Grove Studios in West London, and produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher. As for Jeff Beck’s contribution, Fletcher described it as “absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”
‘Going Home’ was originally shared back in 1983 as one of Knopfler’s solo tracks, and is also widely recognised from the film Local Hero, as the theme song.
The full list of contributors to the re-recording is:
Joan Armatrading
Jeff Beck
Richard Bennett
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Brown
James Burton
Jonathan Cain
Paul Carrack
Eric Clapton
Ry Cooder
Jim Cox
Steve Cropper
Sheryl Crow
Danny Cummings
Roger Daltrey
Duane Eddy
Sam Fender
Guy Fletcher
Peter Frampton
Audley Freed
Vince Gill
David Gilmour
Buddy Guy
Keiji Haino
Tony Iommi
Joan Jett
John Jorgenson
Mark Knopfler
Sonny Landreth
Albert Lee
Greg Leisz
Alex Lifeson
Steve Lukather
Phil Manzanera
Dave Mason
Hank Marvin
Brian May
Robbie McIntosh
John McLaughlin
Tom Morello
Rick Nielsen
Orianthi
Brad Paisley
Nile Rodgers
Mike Rutherford
Joe Satriani
John Sebastian
Connor Selby
Slash
Bruce Springsteen
Ringo Starr
Zak Starkey
Sting
Andy Taylor
Susan Tedeschi
Derek Trucks
Ian Thomas
Pete Townshend
Keith Urban
Steve Vai
Waddy Wachtel
Joe Louis Walker
Joe Walsh
Ronnie Wood
Glenn Worf
Zucchero.
The release also comes ahead of the 2024 edition of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gig series, which will take place next week and raise funds for the charity.
Noel Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers lead the line-up for the 2024 edition of the series, and the closing night will feature performances from Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.
Discussing the 2024 series of gigs, Daltrey said: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”
The rock veteran has been acting as the curator for the annual charity gigs for over two decades, and previously announced that he would be stepping down after this year.